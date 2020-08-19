Image Source : ANI Heavy rain causes waterlogging at key stretches of Gurugram

Following the heavy rain in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, some of the key roads of Gurugram submerged. The waterlogging also caused disruption of traffic in the millennium city. Traffic at main carriageway at Sector 15, 31 and Hero Honda Chowk was badly affected by the waterlogging. Besides, vehicles also crawl at connecting roads to these points.

Waterlogging has been reported near Unitech Cyber Park in Gurugram. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly: Gurugram Traffic Police, Haryana pic.twitter.com/OzNO8Iuh8q — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Moreover, the rain also disrupted bus service as bus stands at Sector 14, DLF phase 1, Sector 27, Sector 32 near Medanta hospital remained under water.

As the rain begun during the peak time, it forced office goers to take leave to avoid trapping in traffic.

The residents of DLF phase 1, Sun City and sector 56 have faced water logging at their doors after water accumulated through slope of Aravalli Mountain.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage