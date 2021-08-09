Monday, August 09, 2021
     
 
Haryana discontinues night curfew till August 23

There are 679 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,59,751 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2021 16:30 IST
The Haryana government has discontinued the night curfew in the state with immediate effect till August 23, 5 am.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Haryana's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,70,079 with 19 fresh cases, while one more fatality due to the disease pushed the death toll to 9,649, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Faridabad and three from Gurugram, the bulletin stated.

The latest death was reported from Kaithal, it said.

There are 679 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,59,751 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

