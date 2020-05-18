Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana lockdown guidelines to be released today. Major relaxations likely in non-containment zones

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in an exclusive conversation with India TV has said that fresh guidelines drafted by the government will be declared today. The chief minister further reiterated that most activities will resume in all areas except those marked as containment zones by the state government.

"We will resume activities in all areas except containment zones. In big cities like Gurugram and Faridabad, the virus has not spread in the whole area. There are containment zones where restrictions will remain in place, in all other areas, activities will resume," Khattar said on India TV.

The CM further stated that social distancing norms will have to be followed properly and masks will have to be worn at all times.

"We have given a restricted entry to people from outside the state. We only give passes to people who give proper information as to their purpose of visit and where they will be going," Khattar added.

Haryana Chief Minister added that people in the state also helped the administration to maintain an effective lockdown as a result of which there are very few cases of coronavirus in the state.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage