Image Source : PTI Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday announced on social media that he has tested positive for Covd-19. In a video post on Twitter, Chautala has said that he is self-isolating despite not witnessing any symptoms, and has urged all those who came in contact with him in the last week, to get themselves tested for the infectious disease.

सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना -

मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Balbir Singh Sidhu, who has been isolated at home, showed mild symptoms in the morning. According to the information, he is having fever and body ache.

The Health Minister said that he was not feeling well since morning; therefore, he got himself tested for COVID-19. The health authorities stated that his close contacts would also be tested soon.

