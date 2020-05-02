Image Source : FILE Don't leave, start working in industrial units resuming operations: Khattar to migrant workers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday appealed to migrant workers in the state not to leave and start working in industrial units that have been allowed to resume operations amid lockdown according to the Centre's guidelines.

He, however, said if anyone still wants to leave, the state government will make arrangements for their return.

Relaxations have been given to industries in the state as per the Centre's guidelines to resume operations during lockdown, Khattar said in a televised address to the people of Haryana.

"You may not have visited your homes in one or two years, you maybe homesick or under pressure from your families to go back.

But during this time of crisis, we will not let you face any difficulty and ensure your jobs remain secure as you resume work in these units which are now restarting," he said.

"If anyone, including tourists or pilgrims who had come to the state and got stranded, still wants to go back, we will collect their details and make arrangements for them.

We will also safely bring back Haryana residents who are stranded in other states," he said.

The Haryana government has also launched a web page where migrant workers in the state who want to return to their native places can register themselves.

The move is aimed at facilitating the interstate movement of migrant workers who have been stranded away from there homes due to the nationwide lockdown.

Web page https://edisha.gov.in/eForms/MigrantService has been launched for online registration of migrant workers who wish to return to their home states, an official statement said.

In order to file a request for interstate movement to and from Haryana, the migrants have to register themselves on the web page, it said.

Registration can also be done on 'Jan Sahayak Helpme' app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, it added.

The statement said if any migrant worker in Haryana can register on neither the web page nor the app, he may seek assistance from the district administration by calling on helpline 1950 or call center number 1100.

