Haridwar stampede: Death count in Mansa Devi Temple incident rises to eight, 30 in hospital

The death count in the Mansa Devi Temple stampede has risen to eight, with a total of 30 people reported injured, said the Haridwar District Administration on Monday. A stampede broke out during a rush of pilgrims along a stair route leading to the Mansa Devi temple on a hilltop in Haridwar on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Sunday, when a large number of devotees had gathered at the Mansa Devi Temple, situated atop the Shivalik hills at an elevation of over 500 feet. Being a weekend, the temple witnessed a heavy influx of pilgrims. A rumour about an electricity current leak triggered panic among them, which led to pushing and shoving.

Videos from the site captured the chaotic scenes, showing a massive crowd, including women and children, surging toward the temple's narrow entrance. Outside the hospital, anxious family members were seen waiting desperately for updates about their loved ones.

Magisterial probe ordered

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the circumstances leading to the stampede. Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "A stampede broke out at the Mansa Devi temple in the morning because of a rumour.... We have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and those responsible for spreading the rumour will face strict action."

Haridwar's Additional District Magistrate has been assigned the task of conducting a probe into the incident and submit a report within 15 days, making recommendations on how to prevent the recurrence of such happenings in future, District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said.

The Chief Minister had also visited the district hospital in Haridwar, where most of the injured were admitted and went from bed to bed asking them about their well-being. He assured the relatives attending them of all support from the government.

CM Dhami has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Victims were from UP, Bihar

According to the officials, those killed in the tragic incident have been identified as Arush (12), Vipin Saini (18), Shakal Dev (18), Vicky (18), Vishal (19), Vakil (43), Shanti (60) and Ram Bharose (65). They were from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

The temple, dedicated to goddess Mansa Devi, is one of the five sacred sites or 'Panch Tirthas' of Haridwar. Prime facie, it appears that the stampede broke out following a rumour that electricity was running through broken wires, District Magistrate Dikshit told reporters in Haridwar.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the political leaders who expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede.

President Murmu, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "The news of the deaths of many devotees in a stampede on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar is deeply painful. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly."

PM Modi, in a post on X, said, "Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

