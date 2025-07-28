UP: 2 dead, 27 injured as stampede-like situation breaks out in Barabanki after live wire falls on temple roof A live wire brought down by monkeys triggered a stampede-like situation at Barabanki's Avshaaneshwar Mahadev Temple, injuring 27 devotees, including two critically.

New Delhi:

Devotion turned into disaster at the historic Avshaaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, as a live electric wire fell onto a tin-roofed section of the temple during the Sawan festivities, resulting in a stampede-like situation that left two devotees dead and 29 injured, including women and children.

Electric wire falls, panic erupts during midnight jalabhishek

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Monday, during a midnight Jalabhishek ceremony as thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers on the third Monday of the Sawan month. According to officials, a troop of monkeys accidentally damaged an overhead power line, causing it to fall directly onto a tin shed where a large number of devotees were assembled for darshan.

The shed immediately became electrified, sending shockwaves through the crowd. Screams filled the air as devotees attempted to flee the electrified area, triggering a chaotic stampede. In the ensuing rush, two devotees lost their lives, and 29 others sustained injuries, some of them critically.

Witnesses describe scene of chaos and confusion

Eyewitnesses reported widespread panic, with people running in all directions. “There were loud cries, people were falling over each other, and it was difficult to understand what had happened,” said one devotee who escaped unharmed.

Police officials who were already deployed at the site for crowd control immediately called for reinforcements. Additional personnel and ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

District administration responds swiftly

Upon receiving information, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya reached the temple premises along with senior officers. DM Tripathi confirmed that monkeys jumping on the wire caused it to snap, leading to the current spreading across the tin roof and creating a panic situation.

“The injured were immediately shifted to Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centers, and those in critical condition have been referred to Barabanki District Hospital,” said the DM.

CMO Barabanki Awadhesh Kumar Yadav is overseeing the medical response.

CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance of Barabanki Temple Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the tragic incident in Barabanki, where a live electric wire fell at the Avshaaneshwar Mahadev Temple, leading to casualties. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, the Chief Minister directed district officials to ensure that the injured are immediately taken to hospitals and receive proper medical treatment. He also instructed authorities to promptly reach the site and accelerate the relief and rescue operations.

Temple's significance and sawan rush

The Avshaaneshwar Mahadev Temple is a revered spiritual site in Barabanki and draws thousands of pilgrims, especially during Sawan Mondays, when devotees come for Jalabhishek and darshan. The temple's ancient history and religious importance make it one of the region's most visited sites during this holy month.

Local residents have now raised concerns over inadequate safety infrastructure, urging authorities to conduct electrical audits and crowd control assessments at major religious sites.

Earlier incident: Stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar kills 6

In a separate but equally tragic incident, a stampede broke out on Sunday morning at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, killing six devotees and injuring over 25.

The chaos unfolded along the 2-km pedestrian route to the temple as a massive crowd gathered for darshan. According to officials, the stampede was likely triggered by a rumour about electric current on the stairway. Some devotees attempted to turn back, causing a surge and leading to suffocation and injuries. Authorities later clarified that the deaths were due to the stampede, not electrocution.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a magisterial inquiry and ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Both President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

The incident has drawn national attention to the urgent need for better crowd management and safety planning at pilgrimage sites during the festive season.