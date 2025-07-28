Three dead, several others injured as passenger train derails in southern Germany, probe underway It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Roughly 100 people were onboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10 pm.

Berlin:

At least three people died and several others injured as a passenger train derailed in southern Germany on Sunday, authorities said. Federal and local police said the cause of the crash near Riedlingen, roughly 158 kilometers west of Munich, remains under investigation. Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed atop the carriages.

German Chancellor expresses grief

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a post on social platform X, said he mourned the victims and gave his condolences to their families.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Roughly 100 people were onboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10 pm.

Storms passed through area before crash

Storms passed through the area before the crash and investigators were seeking to determine if the rain was a factor.

Deutsche Bahn, Germany's main national railway operator, said in a statement that it was cooperating with investigators. The company also offered its condolences.

With inputs from AP

