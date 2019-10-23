Jammu and Kashmir: Zakir Musa's successor Hamid Lelhari killed in Awantipora encounter

Zakir Musa's successor and chief of Kashmir's al-Qaeda unit, Hamid Lelhari was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Tuesday evening. Lelhari was named new commander by Al-Qaeda affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) after Zakir Musa had died in May this year.

The encounter last evening had begun in the outskirts of Awantipore as the security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

Hamid Lelhari was announced AGH chief two weeks after Zakir Musa was gunned down by security forces. Hameed Lelhari, 30, was a native of Pulwama.

