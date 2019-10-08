Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Encounter under way in Pulwama, militant killed

Encounter under way in Pulwama, militant killed

One militant was killed in the encounter, which was still on, the official said.

PTI PTI
Srinagar Published on: October 08, 2019 12:21 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Encounter under way in Pulwama, militant killed

Security forces killed a militant in an encounter in Awantipora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

He said the gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora this morning following a tip about the presence of ultras in the area.

One militant was killed in the encounter, which was still on, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the militant was being ascertained.

ALSO READ | Mortar shells found in Samba

ALSO READ | 200 to 300 militants active in J-K, Pak trying to push in more: DGP 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryInter-state gang of drug smugglers busted in UP