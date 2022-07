Haj Yatra: First batch of 145 pilgrims return to Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. The first flight carrying pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia landed at Srinagar International Airport at around 7:40 am.

Haj Yatra 2022 news : The first batch of 145 pilgrims arrived in Srinagar on Saturday (July 16) from Saudi Arabia after performing Haj 2022.

The first flight carrying pilgrims back from Saudi Arabia landed at Srinagar International Airport at around 7:40 am.

PK Pole, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir), Sujit Kumar, DIG (Central Kashmir), officers of the Haj committee, and others received the pilgrims at the airport.

Out of total 145 pilgrims, male members are 80 while the count of females is 65. Adequate arrangements have been made at the airport for comfortable return of the pilgrims.

Last flight carrying pilgrims will land at Srinagar airport on August 1 (Monday).

At least 80,000 pilgrims from India including 7,000 from Jammu and Kashmir performed Haj this year.

