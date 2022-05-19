Gyanvapi mosque case: Shivling, trishul, damru - survey report lists what all found | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shivling, trishul and damru were among the things found inside the Gyanvapi mosque

Gyanvapi mosque case: Rubble of an old temple, trishul, damru, hood of Sheshnag (a serpent from Hindu mythology), and several pieces of broken Hindu deities, were among the things that were found during the three-day survey of the Gyanvapi mosque concluded earlier this week, claimed the report submitted to a Varanasi court.

The report was submitted by former court-appointed Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on Wednesday. The report stated, "Outside the barricading of the disputed area, the ruins of the old temple were found in which sculptures of gods and goddesses and patterns of lotus were seen. In the middle, stone sculptures of Sheshnag and "Nag phan" like patterns were seen. All the slabs seemed to be part of a big edifice."

"Further four idol-like structures with "Sinduri" mark were observed. It seemed that arrangments for lighting diyas were there. The stone slabs with artistic patterns were kept in the west wall behind the mosque appeared to be in the continuity with the big structure," the report said. The report by Mishra also mentioned that the three-four sculptures with Sindoor marks and 'Choukhat' like stone slab are believed to be 'Sringar Gouri'.

According to reports, Ajay Mishra, the lawyer, who was appearing Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque said he was not allowed to go to the basement, which seemed to be nearly 500 to 600 years old. The lawyer had also mentioned the local administration did not cooperate much during the survey and kept staring away from their responsibilities.

Ajay Mishra added that there was a dome-shaped structure inside the mosque premise but clarified that it has not been mentioned in the report. While Hindus claimed the structure was of a Shivling, Muslims claimed it was a fountain.

The Varanasi court-appointed commission conducted the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday. The Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place." Hearing the Gyanvapi mosque case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area where a shivling was purportedly found is protected without obstructing the Muslim community's right to worship.

