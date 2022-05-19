Thursday, May 19, 2022
     
Gyanvapi case LIVE updates: SC asks Varanasi civil court not to proceed with hearing till May 20

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said several applications have been filed across the country to "seal" various mosques and in the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi the hearing is going on and an application has been filed to "demolish" a wall around the ‘wazukhana’ (ablution room).

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2022 11:55 IST
Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri complex, Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri complex survey, Gyanvapi mosque survey
Image Source : PTI

View of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. 

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the civil court in Varanasi to not proceed with hearing the Gyanvapi case till it takes up the matter on Friday. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narashima was informed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain that lead counsel Hari Shankar Jain for the Hindu devotees in the civil suit in the case is indisposed. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain urged the court to take up the matter for hearing on Friday. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, said several applications have been filed across the country to "seal" various mosques and in the Gyanvapi case in Varanasi the hearing is going on and an application has been filed to "demolish" a wall around the ‘wazukhana’ (ablution room). Ahmadi said he cannot oppose adjournment on the grounds of health of a counsel but an undertaking should be given that Hindu devotees will not proceed with the civil court proceedings. Advocate Vishnu said they are assuring the bench that the Hindu parties would not proceed with the hearing before the civil court at Varanasi. The bench recorded the submission and passed the order asking the civil court to not proceed with the hearing in the case till Friday, when it will hear the matter. On May 17, the top court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz’ and perform “religious observances”.

 

 

 

Live updates :Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case

  • May 19, 2022 11:26 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    SC adjourns Gyanvapi mosque case for May 20

    SC adjourns Gyanvapi mosque case for May 20 after it is informed that counsel for Hindu devotees is indisposed.

     

  • May 19, 2022 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Gyanvapi survey report submitted to Varanasi court

    A commission appointed by a court to conduct a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex submitted its report on Thursday. Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case. Also, Ajay Mishra, who was removed by the court as the advocate commissioner, filed a report late Wednesday evening on the survey conducted by him on May 6 and 7, Yadav said. 

     

  • May 19, 2022 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case tomorrow

    Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday, 20th May at 3 pm. The Apex Court also asked trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till tomorrow. 

  • May 19, 2022 11:10 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Hearing adjourned till tomorrow in Supreme Court

    Hearing has been adjourned till tomorrow in Supreme Court. Adv Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi mosque matter has asked time to place documents. 

  • May 19, 2022 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Report has been submitted before the court. It's a 10-15 page long report: Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh

    The report has been submitted before the court. People from both sides will be present before the court. It is a 10-15 page long report: Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh on Gyanvapi mosque survey report

     

  • May 19, 2022 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Special assistant commissioner's report submitted before Varanasi court

    Court-appointed special assistant commissioner's report on Gyanvapi mosque survey submitted before Varanasi court.

  • May 19, 2022 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Report will be submitted to the Court before 2 pm today

  • May 19, 2022 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Varanasi court to decide on survey report today

  • May 19, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Gujarat AIMIM leader held over 'derogatory' post on 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi mosque complex

    A leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Gujarat was arrested on Wednesday by the Ahmedabad police for allegedly making derogatory remark on Hindu deities on Twitter in connection with the Gyanvapi mosque row. ACP, Crime Branch, JM Yadav said Danish Qureshi, a panelist on news channel debates, was arrested after his purported post on the micro blogging site on reports about discovery of a 'Shivling' inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex during a court-mandated videography survey drew criticism from some quarters.

  • May 19, 2022 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Gyanvapi mosque row: Jamiat appeals to people not to hit streets, avoid demonstrations

    Amid the Gyanvapi mosque row, prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday appealed to the people, specially members of the community, not to hit the streets over the issue and avoid all kind of public demonstrations.

  • May 19, 2022 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Facts should be allowed to come out: RSS on Gyanvapi mosque issue

    Amid the ongoing debate over a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque during a court-mandated videography survey in Varanasi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said the facts related to the issue should be allowed to come to the fore while asserting that truth can't be hidden for long.

     

  • May 19, 2022 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    We've not filed an affidavit yet. We will seek some time from the court: Adv Vishnu Jain, in Delhi

  • May 19, 2022 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    SC judges hearing Gyanvapi case were associated with Ayodhya matter as well

    In an unusual coincidence, the two judges of a Supreme Court bench hearing a plea against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi have had an association with a similar kind of dispute relating to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid issue as well. 

    Justice Chandrachud is hearing a case involving a temple-mosque dispute for the second time. He was part of a five-judge constitution bench headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi which on November 9 had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and had directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

    Justice Narasimha, before becoming a judge of the top court, was associated with the case as a senior lawyer, who appeared for the Hindu side in the Ayodhya case.

  • May 19, 2022 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Temple debris, lotus symbol found in survey of Gyanvapi mosque

    India Tv - Temple debris, lotus symbol found in survey of Gyanvapi mosque 

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    Temple debris, lotus symbol found in survey of Gyanvapi mosque 

    The report claims to have found a fragmented deity, the debris of the temple, shape of lotus in the mosque. The survey report will be submitted to Varanasi court today.

