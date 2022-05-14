Videography survey of Gyanvapi Masjid complex held peacefully, to resume tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Varanasi: In this Dec. 12, 2021 file photo, view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi.

Highlights The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi resumed on Saturday.

It took place peacefully under tight security arrangements.

The officials said that the survey work will continue tomorrow.

Gyanvapi Masjid Complex: The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi resumed on Saturday following a local court order was carried out without any interruption as all parties cooperated. The officials said that the survey work will continue tomorrow. The survey was stalled last week amid objections by the mosque committee, which claimed that the advocate commissioner appointed by the court for the survey did not have the mandate to film inside the premises. As per reports, many pillared stones, idols and urns were recovered in the survey today. Today, 4 basements were surveyed and many more are yet to be opened.

"The survey work went on in a peaceful manner. There was no objection from anyone. Everything is normal and conducive, and all parties co-operated," Police Commissioner of Varanasi A Satish Ganesh told news agency PTI. "Today's survey is over, and it will continue tomorrow," he said.

Tight security arrangements in place

The videography of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was held today amid tight security arragements today. Almost 50 per cent of the survey work has been done, said District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma. "The survey will continue on Sunday as well. It was conducted from 8 am to 12 noon. The Varanasi police commissioner and a trustee of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust were also present during the survey," Sharma said.

"Survey of more than 50 per cent of the place has been done. The survey work is confidential, and is done under the monitoring of the court. So, information regarding the places where the survey was done and what was found cannot be shared now," he added.

Survey to resume tomorrow

All parties were satisfied with the survey today, and it will resume on Sunday. All parties, their advocates, court commissioners and videographers were present during the survey. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

An important meeting was held with all parties concerned on Friday, Sharma had said earlier, and added that an appeal was made to them to cooperate in the commission's work and the maintenance of law and order.

More than 1,500 policemen and PAC jawans have been deployed as part of the security arrangement.

(With inputs from reporters Bhaskar, Pawan Nara)

Latest India News