Follow us on Image Source : FB@ASADUDDINOWAISI Gyanvapi mosque case: Owaisi sparks controversy, says 'won't let you to take another mosque'

Gyanvapi mosque case: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on what basis is Gyanvapi survey taking place? "PM Modi should break silence & talk about Supreme Court's 1991 order that states nature & character of mosque & temple cannot be changed," said Owaisi in his address to the public.

