Gyanvapi Mosque case: Shut fountains of Taj Mahal too; BJP taking country back to 1990s, says Owaisi

Image Source : PTI View of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi.

Highlights SC on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area

Shivling is said to be found in a videography survey inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex

AIMPLB asked Centre, state govts to clarify stand on targeting of Muslims’ places of worship

Gyanvapi Mosque case: Amidst the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque row, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the BJP for "taking the country back to 1990s when riots ensued". He said "SC order states that Muslims are allowed religious observance which means we can perform wazu there. It's a fountain. If it happens like this then all the fountains of the Taj Mahal must be shut down." "BJP wants to take the country back to 1990s when riots ensued," he added.

Owaisi had said in his opinion a "grave procedural unfairness happened" when the Varanasi court limited the number of namazis to 20 and ordered to protect the area where a "Shivling" was said to be found.

"They have allowed the mamazis to go and pray in the Gyanvapi Masjid. Earlier, the order of the lower court limited it to 20 people. So, we are hopeful that on the next date of hearing, the Supreme Court will do complete justice," he said. The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a Shivling is said to be found in a videography survey and allowed Muslims to offer namaz. Addressing a rally in Gujarat, Owaisi on Monday asserted he will not let the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi meet the fate of the Babri Masjid that was demolished in December 1992.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked the Centre and the state governments to clarify their stand on the alleged targeting of places of worship of Muslims in the country. The board has also decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the "real intention" of creating disputes over the places of worship.

The AIMPLB, a leading organisation of Muslims in the country, is a non-government body constituted in 1973 to adopt suitable strategies for the protection and continued applicability of Muslim Personal Law in India, most importantly the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937. Referring to the issues of Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi and the Shahi Masjid Idgah in Mathura, Ilyas said, "It was regretted during the meeting that the places of worship of Muslims in the country are being targeted and Religious Places Act of 1991, which was enacted in Parliament with the consent of all, is being openly flouted.” The courts should not dishearten the people that might end the hope of last justice, he added.

