Gyanvapi Mosque case: Secure Shivling area but it shouldn't affect Muslims offering namaz, says SC

Gyanvapi Mosque case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the District Magistrate in Varanasi to ensure the security of the area where a Shivling has been found during the survey of the mosque. The court has asked authorities that in order to ensure security to the Shivling, shouldn't affect Muslims offering namaz in the mosque. A Varanasi district court on Monday ordered to seal the place where the Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi mosque.

Hearing the matter today, the Supreme Court said, "We will say that if a Shivling is found then the DM will ensure security to the area."

SC issued notice to Hindu petitioners and UP government on plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid challenging Varanasi district court order which directed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The responses are to be filed by May 19.

It ordered that direction to protect the area where Shivling is reported to be found shall not in any manner restrain or impede access of Muslims to the mosque or use of it for performing prayers and religious observances.

Supreme Court also told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, that it needs assistance from him in certain issues.

The top court also said the trial court directed the DM Varanasi to seal the premises where Shivling was found and entry into the Wazu Khana was restricted adding that it will not be used and only 20 people will be allowed for prayers.

The next hearing in the matter will take place on Thursday, May 19.

