Shocking: Week-old baby found dead with throat slit in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Week-old baby found dead with throat slit in Gurugram

An about a week-old baby was found dumped on the Darbaripur road here with its throat slit, police said on Friday. The baby, soaked in blood, was spotted by a sweeper on the morning of November 17.

Rajesh, a resident of Karauli in Rajasthan, and who works as a sanitation worker, informed the police, which immediately made inquiries in the surrounding area but found no leads.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who conducted the postmortem, said that the child was no more than a week old and otherwise healthy. On the basis of the post mortem report that came on Thursday, an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Badshahpur Police Station under charges of murder, destruction of evidence, and concealment of birth.

A crime branch team has been roped in to investigate the killing. A senior officer said that they checked several CCTVs installed within 1 km of the crime spot but found nothing of substance. They are now interrogating street vendors and other people to identify the child and the killer.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Teen girl raped by cousin in Bijnor, accused held

ALSO READ | Delhi: Two-year-old dies after father stabs children in Bharat Nagar area

Latest India News