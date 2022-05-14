Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Gurugram: 6 rescued after fire breaks out in residential building.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be known, said officials

The building has been vacated as a precautionary measure

Six persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a high-rise residential apartment in Gurugram, fire department officials said on Saturday (May 14).

According to them, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday (May 13) at the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand apartments in Sector 52. Fire personnel took more than an hour to control it.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be known but it appears that a short circuit in the apartment led to it.

How many fire tenders reached the spot?

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

"We rescued six people during more than an hour of operation and seven fire tenders were pressed into action. They managed to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading. The 12th floor of the apartment was under construction," Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director of Fire Department told news agency IANS.

As a precautionary measure, the building has been vacated.

"The reason behind the fire would be ascertained after a detailed investigation. We will also check fire fighting system of the building and whether it had the fire NOC. In case of any lapse, stringent action will be taken against the guilty," Kalra said.

Meanwhile, senior Fire Officer Narendra Kumar said, "A call about the fire was received around midnight. Our team reached the spot and six people were rescued. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was extinguished."

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs)

