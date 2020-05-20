Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Migrants pelt stones at police at Delhi-Gurugram border over restriction of movement

Migrants pelt stones at police at Delhi-Gurugram border over restriction of movement

Hundreds of workers from Delhi are reportedly marching to Gurugram after Haryana resumes all its industries in the Udyog Vihar area.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2020 11:30 IST
Migrants stone pelts police at Delhi-Gurugram border over restriction of movement
Image Source : INDIA TV

Migrants stone pelts police at Delhi-Gurugram border over restriction of movement

Migrant workers pelted stones at police after they were restricted from illegally entre into Gurugram on Wednesday. The clash broke out after police personnel barred migrants from forcing their entry. Hundreds of workers from Delhi are reportedly marching to Gurugram after Haryana resumes all its industries in the Udyog Vihar area.

The workers, primarily migrants, are trying to enter Gurugram from Kapasera and Bijwasan.

According to the Gurugram police, Delhi Police are not stopping anybody and the workers are having altercations with the Gurugram police. They pelted the cops with stones at Palam Vihar and an FIR is being registered.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X