Gurugram shopping malls to re-open next week

Shopping malls in Gurugram are set to re-open next week, municipal corporation commissioner said today. "Malls will re-open from next week following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Central government. Malls are shops that will not follow the SOPs will be shut down. No orders received to open religious places," he said.

Except Faridabad and Gurugram, malls were open in rest of Haryana as the Khattar government decided against opening shopping malls and religious places amid increasing COVID-19 cases in the region.

With close to 5000 coronavirus cases, Gurugram is one of the worst-hit cities of Haryana. Over 3,000 people have recovered while 76 succumbed to the highly-infectious disease. The state has reported 12,583 cases of the virus so far. Of these, 7413 have recovered while 198 have died.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced hospital charges for corona patients following directions from the Haryana Health Department.

Under category one, the charges for an isolation bed in hospitals falling under National Accredited Board For Hospitals and Healthcares (NABHH) will be Rs 8,000 per day. Patients admitting in the ICU (without ventilator) will have to pay Rs 13,000 and those in the ICU and on ventilator will have to pay Rs 15,000 per day.

In the second category, patients will have to pay Rs 10,000 for an isolation bed, Rs 15,000 for ICU bed and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator support in hospitals recognized by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and NABHH.

(With IANS inputs)

