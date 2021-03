Image Source : ANI Haryana: Under construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway collapses

At least three people were injured after an under-construction flyover collapsed on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway on Sunday. According to the details, the incident occurred near Daulatabad.

Commenting on the incident, police said the injured workers have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

A team fire brigade and rescue workers are present at the spot.

More details awaited.

