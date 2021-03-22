Telangana: Over 100 injured as stadium's gallery collapses during Kabaddi tournament in Suryapet

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Hundreds of people had gathered to watch the Kabaddi tournament at the stadium.

Over 100 people were injured when a gallery of a stadium collapsed during a Kabaddi tournament in Telangana's Suryapet on Monday. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. Two of the seriously injured have been referred to Hyderabad for better medical care.

The incident took place at the SP Office grounds where a large crowd had gathered to watch the inaugural ceremony of the 47th National Junior Kabaddi tournament.

A dramatic video of the incident being shared on social media shows people falling over one another as the gallery collapses suddenly.

The ground has a total seating capacity of about 15,000 spectators.

More Details Are Awaited.

Latest India News