Coronavirus in Gurugram: With 6 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 63

The coronavirus cases in Gurgram rose to 63 on Saturday after six new cases were recorded in the city, a health official said. Out of the new cases, three cases were reported in Dundehera village near Kapashera on Friday. Two persons associated with the finance company came in contact with the virus-infected Delhi residents and another person, who was tested positive for the disease is an employee of Delhi health department.

According to the health authorities, all six of them have contracted the infection, after they came in contact with relatives, friends and colleagues.

So far, 38 people have been discharged in the city.

"Following the reports, the areas where they reside were declared as containment zones and later sealed with additional deployment of police," said J.S. Punia, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17, however, some relaxations will be provided to green zones, orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.

