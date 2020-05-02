Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases cross 500-mark in Agra; 38 hotspots in the city

With 22 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the number of positive cases in the Taj city mounted to 501 on Saturday. Despite the continued lockdown, the number of positive cases continued to rise in the city. So far 7000 samples have been taken, the district has so far seen 15 deaths due to the virus. At least 126 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 360 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state. District authorities have declared nine new hotspots.

In the last three days, the number of cases touched an alarming 111.

In neighbouring Firozabad district, the number of cases has gone up to 122, while Mathura reported ten new cases.

Agra, which is in the red zone, is now totally sealed. Patrolling on the highways has been intensified.

Meanwhile, responding to complaints and appeal for medical support, the SN Medical College opened its emergency ward for non-Covid patients. District authorities have asked the private doctors and nursing homes to provide medical services, after strictly following the protocol and guidelines.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17, however, some relaxations will be provided to green zones, orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.

