BJP's win on over 85 per cent seats is a victory of our govts' functioning, its principles: Amit Shah

After BJP registered a sweeping performance in Gujarat's local body elections on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said municipal corporation poll results show that Gujarat has again established itself as BJP's stronghold.

"BJP continues to carry out the 'vikas yatra' started in the leadership of Modi Ji. Today's results are one of the best results in Gujarat. BJP has won around 85 percent of the seats it contested. Congress has suffered badly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone," Amit Shah said.

Further hitting out at the grand old party, Amit Shah said, "Congress has lost deposits on so many seats and come 3rd & 4th on many others. By giving only 44 seats, people have sent a message to Congress leaders to do self-introspection. BJP's win on over 85 per cent seats is a victory of BJP govts' functioning and its principles."

"Opposition tried to create many types of misconceptions on a range of issues like farmers' protest, COVID-19 and successive poll results have dismantled these misconceptions — from Leh-Ladakh to Hyderabad and Gujarat. Results of West Bengal elections will also be good," Shah added.

As BJP emerged victorious in the local body polls, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Patil also met Amit Shah at his residence in Ahmedabad.

BJP achieved overwhelming support in the municipal corporation elections in six cities of Gujarat, polling for which was held last Sunday. BJP, an already ruling party in these six municipal corporations, got reelected with a larger number of seats this time.

Out of the total 576 seats of the six municipal corporations, the BJP secured a whopping 485 seats. The opposition Congress was reduced to 45 seats. The Aam Admy Party (AAP), the debutant in the local body elections in Gujarat, secured 27, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Assaduddin Owaisi managed to win two wards in Ahmedabad.

