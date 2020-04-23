Image Source : TWITTER/GUJARAT DGP Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha gets extension of three months, will retire in July

Director-General of Police (Gujarat) Shivanand Jha's term was extended by three months on Thursday. Jha was due to retire on April 30, 2020. Now, he will be in the service till July-end. The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet approved the extension of Shivanand Jha's tenure. The committee is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shivanand Jha is 1983-batch officer of the Indian Police Service. Appointments Committee said that extension of tensure was granted considering public interest.

Here is the order passed by the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet.

Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha's tenure extended by 3 months

