Gujarat districts/regions likely to be most affected by Cyclone Nisarga

Gujarat is bracing for Cyclone Nisarga with teams of NDRF being deployed at several districts, which are likely to be most affected in the state. According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department), deep depression has been formed over the East Central Arabian Sea. The depression has now moved North, with a speed of 11 kmph during the past 6 hours and is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, it said. Gale wind with speed upto 100 kmph is very likely along and off Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman and along and off the northeast Arabian Sea, the weather department has said.

As many as 31 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Gujarat and Maharashtra. According to NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan, "Nisarga is a severe cyclone and we're expecting a wind speed of 90-100 kmph, which I think is negotiable. Still, as a precautionary measure, we are going to start the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of the two states (Maharashtra and Gujarat) soon."

Cyclone Nisarga: List of Gujarat districts likely to be most affected

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to affect several districts of Gujarat. Teams of NDRF are taking several steps to ensure there is no disruption of power supply at a time when the country is battling the coronavirus crisis and thousands of patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. According to the weather department, the storm is very likely to cause major damage to thatched houses, huts, power and communication lines and coastal crops.

As per the NDRF, Cyclone Nisarga is likely to affect the following districts of Gujarat

Gandhinagar

Kheda

Amreli

Gir Somnath

Vadodara

Anand

Bhavnagar

Bharuch

Valsad

Surat

Navsari

IMD issues weather warning ahead of Cyclone Nisarga

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places in South Gujarat regions, including Valsad, Navsari, Dang, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Surat districts, the IMD has said. Squally wind, with speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is prevailing over the East-central Arabian Sea. Gale wind, speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, is likely along and off Valsad, Navsari districts of Gujarat, Daman and along and off the northeast Arabian Sea, it said.

The Sea condition is very likely to be very rough to High over the northeast Arabian Sea along and off south Gujarat coast on June 3, the weather department has warned.

Meanwhile, the fishermen have also been advised not to venture into East-central and Northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts, till June 3.

Cyclone Nisarga: Damage expected

Cyclones formed in the Bay of Bengal side of the north Indian Ocean are more frequent and stronger than those on the Arabian Seaside. Meteorologists suggest the relatively cold waters of the Arabian Sea discourage the kind of very strong cyclones that are formed on the Bay of Bengal side; Odisha and Andhra Pradesh face the brunt of these cyclones every year.

In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, the IMD has said thatched houses and huts are most likely to suffer major damage. Rooftops may blow off and unattached metal sheets may fly it said.

Power and communication lines are also expected to suffer damage due to the Cyclone Nisarga. Roads are likely to be flooded, while a large number of trees are likely to be uprooted. The weather department has also expected damage to coastal crops.

Cyclone Nisarga: Dos and Don'ts:

Pack essentials like medicines, baby food; store extra drinking water to last a few days

Listen to news alerts and monitor warnings

Switch off all electrical mains

Keep torches/emergency lights ready

Board up glass windows

Put storm shutters in place

