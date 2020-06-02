Image Source : PTI Maharashtra districts likely to be most affected by Cyclone Nisarga

Nisarga Cyclone: Red alert in Mumbai Thane, Palghar, Raigad and neighbouring districts in view of the approaching cyclonic storm "Nisarg", which is expected to hit the state's coast on 3 June. There is a red alert for Palghar alone on Thursday as well. The depression over east-central Arabian intensified into Deep Depression. To intensify further into a cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs and into a severe cyclonic Storm in subsequent 12 hrs and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast in the afternoon of June 3, said IMD.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Monsoon vortex or cyclonic circulation has formed in the Arabian Sea. As per our predictions, Maharashtra coastal districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar will be more affected by it."

Here's a list of Maharashtra districts to be most affected by Cyclone Nisarga:

Districts where IMD has issued Red Alert

IMD has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rain at isolated places) for Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan- Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Palghar, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar and Raigad districts.

Districts where IMD has issued Orange Alert

IMD had initially issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain at a few places) for Mumbai and Thane. On Thursday, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad have an orange alert.

Rainfall:

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa during next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls ( ≥ 20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places very likely over north Konkan (Mumbai, Palgar, Thane, Raigad districts) and north Madhya Maharashtra Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Konkan ( Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg districts) & Goa.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh on 03rd June.

Storm Surge Warning:

Storm surge of about 1-2 meters height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low lying areas of Mumbai up to about 1 to 1.5 km, Thane and Raigad districts and 0.5-1 meter height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low lying areas of Ratnagiri district during the time of landfall.

Dos and Don'ts:

Pack essentials like medicines, baby food; store extra drinking water to last a few days

Listen to cyclone newsalerts, monitor warnings

Switch off electrical mains

Keep torches/emergency lights

Board up glass windows, put storm shutters in place

Helpline numbers has been issued in case of any emergency during the cyclone.

02525-297474

02525-252020

8329439902.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government had sounded an alert in Mumbai and neighbouring districts in view of the cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to cross the coast on June 3 eve, with a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said, adding that heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.

