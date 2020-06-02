Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai on Red Alert! Cyclonic storm will make landfall in Palghar district

Image Source : INDIA TV Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Mumbai on High Alert, 260-km stretch between Raigad and Daman to see max impact

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: The western coast which includes one of India's most densely populated cities like, Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan- Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, Palghar, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar is bracing for a severe tropical cyclonic storm, something it has never seen in last 129 years. The Indian Met Department (IMD) has warned the cyclone could make landfall along the 260-km stretch between Maharashtra's Raigad to Daman. A high alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cyclonic storm Nisarga will hit North Maharashtra and South Gujarat coasts on June 3. The low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a 'severe cyclone', the IMD has said. At the moment, the storm is brewing in the Arabian sea near Lakshadweep. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Palgarh and several cities. The cyclonic storm is expected to bring high winds, and heavy rain in the region. 10 units of NDRF have been deployed while state and national disaster management authorities are fine-tuning their preparations. Thousands of people along the coast of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been evacuated or are in process of being evacuated. The IMD has also issued a flash flood warning in Ratnagiri, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Nashik. The 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country.

Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates:

Cyclone Nisarga to intensify: IMD

"It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours" IMD said in a statement.

"Monsoon vortex or cyclonic circulation has formed in the Arabian Sea. As per our predictions, Maharashtra coastal districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Palghar will be more affected by it," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall in Palghar district

Where is Cyclone Nisarga now?

"Now Cyclone Nisarga seems to head north of Mumbai, towards Palghar and Dahanu. Mumbaikars to brace up for very heavy rains and gale force winds. Crucial time is between the evening of June 2nd and afternoon of June 3rd," Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology And climate Change at SkymetWeather, said.

Helpline numbers has been issued in case of any emergency during the cyclone.

Latest updates on Cyclone Nisarga

- Gale wind at a speed of 60-70 kmph in next 6 hours

- Over east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra & Goa coast

- 80-90 kmph to 100 kmph, off Gujarat's Valsad, Navsari districts, Daman, Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg from tomorrow (June 3)

10 units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts, while six others have been kept on a stand-by.

Fishermen have been asked to come back from the sea and respective district collectors have been asked to ensure there is no loss of life. The Coast Guard has been asked to ensure fishermen come back from the sea.

In low-lying areas of Mumbai, slum-dwellers will be shifted to safer places.

Non-COVID hospitals will be made available for those needing medical assistance.

Where is Cyclone Nisarga?

Cyclone Nisarga is headed towards the coastline of north Maharashtra and south Gujarat. It is likely to hit the coastline on Wednesday, between Harihareshwar in Raigad district, just south of Mumbai, and Daman, just below Gujarat coast. It is likely to evolve into a 'severe' cyclonic storm, which, roughly stated, is of strength 2 on a 1-to-5 of the strength of cyclones that arise in the Indian Ocean.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government had sounded an alert in Mumbai and neighbouring districts in view of the cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nisarga is expected to cross the coast on June 3 eve, with a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said, adding that heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra

