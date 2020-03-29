3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat, state toll at 58

Image Source : AP Coronavirus confirmed cases in Gujarat surge to 58.

Gujarat has reported three more coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 58, an official said. All the three new cases were reported from Ahmedabad, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. Of these three, a 45-year-old man died at a hospital

on Sunday morning, she said, adding that the patient was also suffering from diabetes. Two other new patients included a 67-year-old woman, whose husband had earlier tested coronavirus positive, and a 34-year-old man who recently visited Mumbai, she said.

The official also said that three coronavirus patients in Vadodara were on the path of recovery as their latest test reports have come out negative, but they will continue to remain in the isolation ward for another 14 days and will be tested again before being discharged. So far, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad is 21, followed by Vadodara and Gandhinagar - nine each, Rajkot- eight, Surat- seven, and Kutch, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Mehsana- one each. The state has so far reported five deaths- three in Ahmedabad and one each in Surat and Bhavnagar.

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test postive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

