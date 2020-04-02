Image Source : AP (FILE) Gujarat: 88 coronavirus cases so far, Markaz attendee cause of 6 infections in Bhavnagar (Representative image)

Number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 88 on Thursday. In the last 24 hours Bhavnagar in Gujarat has registered one case. This has taken number of cases in Bhavnagar to 7. The infections have a connection with Nizamuddin Markaz. An attendee of the congregation had come to Bhavnagar. The person had come in contact with 6 others who also contracted the infection.

A 52-year-old man died in Vadodara due to the infection early Thursday morning, taking the death toll to seven, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.

Elsewhere, a 28-year-old man from Bhavnagar tested positive for the infection. He had come in contact with a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient in Bhavnagar who died a week ago after returning from Delhi.

According to the police, the deceased had gone to Delhi to attend a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, which was later found to be an infection hotspot.

In good news, Ravi said, three coronavirus patients recovered and were given discharge from hospitals on Thursday.

They included a 32-year-old man from Rajkot, one of the first COVID-10 cases that came to light in the state.

Other two men were from Surat, one 45 years old and another 23 yeas old. Of the total 88 cases reported so far, there are 31

active cases in Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (12), Rajkot (10), Vadodara (9), Bhavnagar (7), Porbandar (3), Gir Somnath (2), and one each in Kutch , Mehsana and Panchmahal.

Out of the 1,826 persons tested so far in Gujarat for coronavirus, 1,714 tested negative, 88 tested positive and 24 results were awaited, Ravi said, adding that over 18,800 persons are under quarantine in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video conference with chief ministers in the morning stressed simple immunity-boosting measures such as drinking warm water, practising yoga and consuming milk mixed with turmeric powder, Ravi said.

WATCH | Monitoring 362 people who attended Nizamuddin Markaz: Karnataka Health Minister