9 new COVID-19 cases in Noida; Supertech society in sec 94 sealed after 1 tests positive

Image Source : AP Supertech Noida sector 94 sealed after one person tests COVID-19 positive

Noida has witnessed 9 new COVID-19 cases including one in Supertech society in Noida sector 94. All these cases have surfaced on Wednesday, an official said on Thursday. Following the new cases, the Supertech society and nearby areas of Dadri tehsil have been sealed till 10 pm, April 3. The area has been sealed so that the sanitisation work can take place in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Despite several measures being taken by the Noida authorities, coronavirus cases in the city are on the rise.

Dadri Deputy Collector Rajeev Kumar Rai informed IANS, "A corona positive case was found in the Supertech Society of Noida's sector-94. He lives in the 'F' Block". The news of coronavirus patient in society created a panic among the residents after which all senior officials reached to the spot. As a precautionary measure, the administration has also sealed the nearby areas along with society. According to the Deputy Collector, these areas will be sealed till 10 pm on Friday."

He further said that the health department teams have also traced eight COVID-19 positive people in Dadri tehsil area. This area has also been sealed till 10 pm on Friday. According to the information, in the areas where corona positive cases have been found include Chaura village of Noida Sector-22, Patwari village and Gaur City-2 (Palm Olympia) of Greater Noida West (Noida Extension). All these areas have been sealed till 10 pm on Friday.

