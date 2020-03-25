Image Source : PTI Gujarat CM announces free ration to 60 lakh families for April

To tackle the aftermath situation of nationwide lockdown, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced to provide free wheat, rice, dal, sugar, salt to 60 lakh ration cardholder families for the month of April. So far, Gujarat has reported 32 positive cases of coronavirus with no fatalities.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had announced to give ration and rs 1,000 each ration cardholder. Meanwhile, Bihar government has also announced a similar scheme to give people relief from the nationwide lockdown of 21-days called by prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Till now, 562 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India while 10 people have lost their lives.

