Afghan national found positive for coronavirus in Greater Noida, 2 others quarantined

One Afghan national (student) has been found positive for coronavirus in Noida while two other students were sent to a quarantine centre in the district. The foreign national who has been found positive for COVID-19 is a college student and was residing with friends in Greater Noida Alpha 1 Sector. Following this development, the administration has sealed the area while two other students who came in his contact have been quarantined. Noida currently has over 83 active cases of coronavirus. On Wednesday, the city did not report even a single case of COVID-19 infection.

On Wednesday, the District Surveillance Officer stated that no patient was discharged on Wednesday. As many as 192 people have tested positive from coronavirus, out of which 109 have recovered from the disease. Over 412 people are in the institutional quarantine, the official data showed

Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh comes in the red zone category. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 2,880 cases out of which 987 have recovered and 56 have died.

India has over 52,000 coronavirus cases, deaths near 1,800

India coronavirus cases have crossed 52,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 52,952 including 1,783 deaths while 15,267 have recovered, as per the health ministry figures released on Thursday. In the past 5 days, India has recorded close to 10,000 COVID-19 cases even as lockdown continues across the nation. This has been the fastet rise in coronavirus cases as frequency of testing is increasing. India has so far tested over 1.2 million samples for coronavirus out of which over 50,000 have been confirmed for the infection.

