Govt warns over crowds at tourist spots, says Covid second wave still not over

After scary photos of tourists places crowded with tourists surfaced from Mussorie, Manali, and other hill stations, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that we are still dealing with the second wave of COVID-19 and need to continue the display of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Addressing a presser, the Health Ministry said, "We need to continue to take all precautions. In the United Kingdom, Russia and Bangladesh have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases."

Concerned over recent scenes from tourist places from northern India, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said, "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern."

The health ministry also mentioned that daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline. There has been a decline of 8% in average daily new cases in the last week. 80% of the new cases reported from 90 districts.

Speaking of another variant of coronavirus, VK Paul said, "Lambda variant of coronavirus is a variant of interest. We should be watchful of such variants. As of now, there is no evidence that this variant has been identified in India."

To some relief, the Health Ministry mentioned that there has been a rise in recoveries in the country. The recovery rate is at 97.2% today.

