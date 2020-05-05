Image Source : PTI Govt to operate 64 flights from May 7 to bring Indians stranded abroad. Check flight details, ticket prices

The government on Tuesday said that it will operate at least 64 flights between May 7 to May 13 to bring back Indians stranded in foreign countries. "64 flights will be operated in the 1st week of operation to bring stranded Indians from different countries from May 7 to May 13," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Tuesday.

The 64 flights include-UAE- 10 flights, Qatar- 2, Saudi Arabia- 5, UK- 7, Singapore- 5, United States-7, Philippines- 5, Bangladesh- 7, Bahrain - 2, Malaysia-7, Kuwait-5, and Oman-2.

The rates fixed for the journey will be Rs 50,000 for London-Mumbai, similarly for London to Ahmedabad, London to Bengaluru and London to Delhi.

For Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad the rough cost will be about Rs 1 lakh.

Flight from Dhaka in Bangladesh to Delhi will have to pay Rs 12,000 for the journey.

Sharing more information, the Civil Aviation Minister said, “The government of India will operate two special flights from Doha to India. The 1st on 7th May from Doha to Kochi and 2nd on 10th May from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram.’’

He also stated that those arriving by repatriation flights will be screened and put under a 14-day quarantine.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage