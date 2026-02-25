Govt calls BSNL director's visit demands 'absurd, shocking and unacceptable'; issues show-cause notice

New Delhi:

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday strongly criticised what he described as "absurd and shocking" demands and arrangements linked to a proposed visit to Prayagraj by a senior Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) director. Calling the demands 'unacceptable," the minister said a show-cause notice has been issued in the matter.

The Minister's remarks came amid a controversy that erupted after details of extensive hospitality arrangements for BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's official visit surfaced online. The arrangements reportedly included requests for personal care items such as soaps, combs, shampoos, and other toiletries.

The document (office order) triggered outrage over perceived entitlement and raised questions about the misuse of public resources. Following the backlash, the proposed visit was cancelled.

Action violated established rules and traditions: Scindia

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Scindia said, "I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. We cannot behave like this, it is the 21st century. It is shocking. A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action."

Scindia termed it "beyond absurd" and "shocking".

Meanwhile, the government has taken serious note of the alleged actions of BSNL Director Banzal, which appear to be in clear violation of established rules, protocols, and long-standing administrative traditions. Such conduct is improper, unacceptable, and highly condemnable.

The government views this matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure that due process is followed and that such behaviour will not be overlooked or treated lightly.

50 officials were assigned duties

The BSNL Director was scheduled to visit Prayagraj on February 25. Ahead of the visit, the Prayagraj DGM office issued a protocol notification on February 19, assigning duties to nearly 50 officers and staff members.

As per reports, the protocol document detailed responsibilities for more than 50 BSNL personnel to ensure the visit went smoothly. Dedicated teams were formed to handle movement, hospitality arrangements, bathing-related logistics, and post-visit coordination.

The itinerary included plans for bathing at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri. The protocol also listed ‘snan kits’ containing towels, undergarments, slippers, combs, mirrors, and oil bottles.

The office order further specified arrangements for six male kits—comprising towels, underwear, mirrors, combs, soap, shampoo, and oil—and two female kits. Instructions were also issued to arrange a bedsheet for general use at the ghat.

In addition, the order stated that at the hotel and Circuit House, items such as dry fruit bowls, fruit bowls, shaving kits, towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, combs, and oil were to be provided as part of the hospitality arrangements.

BSNL employees transferred

Following the controversy surrounding an elaborate protocol, the BSNL headquarters has ordered transfers of key officers, triggering panic and intense discussion within the department.

Following the row, Brijendra Kumar Singh, PGMT (Business Area), Prayagraj, has been transferred to Andhra Pradesh. He has been assigned the charge of PGMT, Business Area, Srikakulam.

In another move, Jageshwar Verma, DM, Prayagraj, has been transferred to the Tax Network Transmission North Unit.

The controversial protocol, which later went viral on social media, was issued from the PGMT office and signed by the DGM. The matter related to the proposed visit of Vivek Bansal, Director (CFA), BSNL, to Prayagraj.

(Input: Imran)

Also Read: Nehru-Gandhi family compromised country's interest: Piyush Goyal launches all-out attack on Rahul

Also Read: Team of retired ISRO scientists formed to analyse PSLV failures, to submit its report before April