Nehru-Gandhi family always compromised country's interest: Piyush Goyal launches all-out attack on Rahul

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday came down heavily on the Gandhi family days after the protest by the Youth Congress during AI Summit in national capital and said the Gandhi family always compromised country's interest, starting with first Jawaharlal Nehru. He said the Gandhi family is a completely compromised political family and Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are a compromised family, a compromised political party.

"The Gandhi family is a completely compromised political family. Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are a compromised family, a compromised political party. Rahul Gandhi means compromise. Look at the Congress party's history or its present, whether it's the various tales of corruption, how they compromise public interest and national interest under the influence of foreign powers, there are countless examples before the country and the public of how they completely compromise the country and its bright future, the bright future of its citizens. Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics,” Piyush Goyal said.

He said Rahul Gandhi is a poster boy of negative politics who compromised national interest by joining hands with anti-India forces.

"Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics. A compromised Rahul Gandhi travels abroad 247 times, ignoring and compromising the Yellow Book protocol. He compromises the government's security arrangements and, when he goes abroad, compromises India and Indians. You all know the kind of anti-national forces he has ties to. How he arranges meetings with Ilhan Omar, Soros's partner, and whose illegal connections with George Soros continue to surface. How he travels to the border-sensitive region of Ladakh and establishes relations with foreign individuals working against India's interests, like Shakir Mirali. We all see repeatedly how Rahul Gandhi compromises his country with Soros and individuals with links to countries like China and Pakistan. How he repeatedly uses the toolkits of organisations like OCCRP to weaken India economically and harm its economy," he said.

He said it wasn't just Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who compromised the country, but Rajiv Gandhi also never shied away from compromising the country. “We all know how, at Rahul Gandhi's behest, the Foreign Minister tried to stop the investigation in the Bofors scandal by asking Swedish authorities to do so. We all know how, in order to protect his friend Ottavio Cataracci, an honest investigation was prevented. It's not known what role the Congress and Rajiv Gandhi played in Bofors... The Gandhi family tarnished the country before the world and compromised it. Indira Gandhi was no less compromising the country's interests. We saw how Ambassador Moynihan confirmed that the CIA repeatedly provided funds to the Congress party for elections, and that the Congress party ran its politics through the CIA,” he said.

Piyush Goyal said Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi wielded extra-constitutional powers even during Manmohan Singh's government. "You saw how Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi wielded extra-constitutional powers even during Manmohan Singh's government. Sometimes, they even tore up cabinet decisions in front of the press. Disrespecting the Prime Minister, running the government through the National Advisory Council, and imposing a leftist ideology on the country? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi used to run a parallel cabinet and compromise the country. It wasn't just Sonia and Rahul Gandhi who compromised the country. They didn't just compromise the country by pursuing their own politics on behalf of the Super PM. Rajiv Gandhi also never shied away from compromising the country," he said.

Piyush Goyal further stated that Rahul Gandhi is nothing but a puppet of foreign powers, anti-India forces, anti-India organisations, and anti-India governments.

"Rahul Gandhi has, in a way, demonstrated a high-handed approach to politics before the nation and the world. He is nothing but a puppet of foreign powers, anti-India forces, anti-India organisations, and anti-India governments. This is the compromise Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family are making today: whether in Parliament, whether outside, whether in a press conference. We have seen his behaviour with the press. You can't even ask an uncomfortable question to Rahul Gandhi without being tagged as a BJP-associated press person. He only wants curated press conferences. He can't take questions other than those he's given in writing. Such a person is leading the Congress party and playing with the country. They are completely putting the interests of the countrymen at stake, and perhaps they cannot tolerate the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new India, the emerging economy, and India's dominance in the emerging world. Therefore, they repeatedly compromise national and national interests by telling lies upon lies. And this isn't a recent incident,” Piyush Goyal said.

