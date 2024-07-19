Centre to introduce six new bills in upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also constituted the Business Advisory Committee.

Parliament Monsoon Session: The government is set to table six new bills during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week. The list of bills was published in the Parliament bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Thursday evening. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to present the Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23.

Bills to be presented in Parliament:

A bill to amend the disaster management law The Finance Bill Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934 The Boilers Bill to replace the pre-independence era law The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill The Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill

Lok Sabha Speaker constitutes BAC

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) that decides the parliamentary agenda. The Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha consists of 15 members including the Speaker who is the ex-officio Chairperson. The members are nominated by the Speaker. The Committee generally meets at the beginning of each Session and thereafter as and when necessary. The Business Advisory Committee was constituted for the first time on July 14, 1952.

Members of current BAC

Om Birla -- Chairman

PP Chaudhary (BJP)

Nishikant Dubey (BJP)

Anurag Thakur (BJP)

Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP)

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Gaurav Gogoi (Congress)

Kodikunnil Suresh (Congress)

Dileshwar Kamait (JD-U)

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP)

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC)

Dayanidhi Maran (DMK)

Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT)

Lalji Verma (SP)

Monsoon Session of Parliament

It should be mentioned here that the Monsoon Session begins on July 22 and will continue till August 12. This will be first full session of Parliament after the new members took oath in the first session of 18th Lok Sabha held from June 24 to July 2 following results of general elections. The first session of Parliament after the formation of 18th Lok Sabha was stormy with the opposition and government clashing on a range of issues including NEET-UG examination row. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of two Houses on June 27 and both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adopted motion of thanks on the President's address.

