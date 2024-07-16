Halwa ceremony marks final stage of Budget preperation process at North Block | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@FINMININDIA Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in the annual Halwa ceremony.

The annual Halwa ceremony, signalling the finalisation of budget preparation for the full Budget of 2024–25, took place at North Block on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accompanied by Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary and senior secretaries, presided over the event. The ceremony involves the preparation of Halwa in a large 'kadhai' as a symbolic gesture before the budget documents are locked in.

Significance of the ceremony

The Halwa ceremony, a longstanding tradition, recognises the efforts of finance ministry officials involved in budget compilation. It also marks the commencement of a lockdown period within the ministry, restricting officials from leaving until after the budget is presented in Parliament.

Historical context

Since 1980, the printing of Union Budget documents in the basement of North Block has been a consistent practice. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's upcoming budget speech will be her sixth, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of presenting six budgets during his tenure as finance minister.

Technological advances

Similar to recent years, Budget 2024 will be presented in a paperless format. All budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement and Finance Bill, will be accessible via the Union Budget Mobile App and website, facilitating easy access for Members of Parliament and the public.

Upcoming Parliamentary session

The budget session of Parliament is scheduled from July 22 to August 12, aligning with the presentation of Budget 2024, which will outline the government's financial roadmap for the fiscal year ahead.

