Government permits foreign journalists with valid J-1X visas to enter India again 

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed foreign nationals holding journalist visas to travel to India, in a new set of relaxation of travel restrictions. The government has removed restrictions imposed earlier in view of the COVID-19.

"The Government has further considered the need for relaxation of visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals who want to travel to India. Accordingly, in addition to the categories of foreign nationals who are permitted to enter India vide this Ministry's O.M. of even number dated 30' June, 2020, it has been decided to permit foreign nationals holding Journalist (J-1) visa and their dependents holding J-1X visa to enter India," MHA said in an Office Memorandum on Monday.

The order has also said that J-1 or J-1X visas, which have been suspended such visas shall stand restored with immediate effect to facilitate their entry into India.

" If they have J-1 or J-1X visas, which have been suspended, such visas shall stand restored with immediate effect to facilitate their entry into India. However, if the validity of such visas has expired, they may obtain a fresh J-1 or J-1X visa, as the case may be, from the Indian Missions/ Posts concerned," the Memorandum said.

"It has also been decided that the existing restrictions on incoming passenger traffic into India through the Immigration Check Posts will not apply in respect of these categories of foreign nationals," it added.

However, in respect of quarantine and all other health/COVID-19 related matters, guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall be adhered to.

