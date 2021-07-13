Good news for Punjab Congress in 3-4 days, says Harish Rawat after meeting Rahul amid Amarinder-Sidhu rift

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO There will be good news for Punjab Congress in 3-4 days, says Congress leader Harish Rawat.

In the next 3-4 days, there will be good news for Punjab Congress, said Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat after meeting Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi amid troubles in the party following a rift between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The development has come on the day when poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

There is no official word regarding the meeting, at which Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal was also present, but sources say Punjab elections were discussed and a possible equation was on the table as Kishor has been advising Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on key political issues.

When the Punjab Chief Minister was in Delhi to meet interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, he had also met Kishor.

The Congress is likely to come with an amicable formula for Punjab this week as infighting within the state unit has not de-escalated.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has taken up arms against Amarinder Singh, has met party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the recent past.

A three-member committee, headed by senior party leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, had been set up to resolve the matter and had submitted its report. Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, among other state leaders, had also met the committee members.

Earlier in the day, believing that he commands respect in the opposition too, Navjot Sidhu said Punjab's opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has always recognised his "vision and work" for Punjab, raising speculation that he may join Arvind Kejriwal's party.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it before 2017 -- 'Beadbi' (sacrilege), drugs, farmers' issues, corruption and power crisis faced by people of Punjab raised by me or today as I present 'Punjab Model' it is clear they know who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu said in a tweet.

Tagging an old video clip of AAP leader Sanjay Singh praising him for 'taking the bold step' of quitting the BJP in 2017 and for raising his voice against the Akali Dal and the Badal family that leads it, Sidhu in another tweet said, "If the opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my pro-people agenda...This means they have resigned to their fate."

