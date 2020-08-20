Golden Temple glows on 'Parkash Purb' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Fireworks light up the night sky over Harmandir Sahib (the Golden Temple) on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020.

Golden Temple was beautifully illuminated on Wednesday on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab. The anniversary was observed with devotion and fervour.

A nagar kirtan commenced from Gurdwara Shri Ramsar Sahib and culminated at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. The bhog of Akand Path was performed before the start of the procession. Later Hazoori Raagis of Darbar Sahib performed kirtan (recitation of religious hymns).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the holy book illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Devotees arrive at Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020.

Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres, and their courage and kindness are remarkable, he tweeted.

Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Harmandir Sahib illuminated on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020.

