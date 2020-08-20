Thursday, August 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Golden Temple glows on 'Parkash Purb' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Golden Temple glows on 'Parkash Purb' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

​Golden Temple was beautifully illuminated on Wednesday on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab. The anniversary was observed with devotion and fervour.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2020 13:25 IST
Amritsar: Fireworks light up the night sky over Harmandir
Image Source : PTI

Amritsar: Fireworks light up the night sky over Harmandir Sahib (the Golden Temple) on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020. 

Golden Temple was beautifully illuminated on Wednesday on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar, Punjab. The anniversary was observed with devotion and fervour. 

A nagar kirtan commenced from Gurdwara Shri Ramsar Sahib and culminated at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. The bhog of Akand Path was performed before the start of the procession. Later Hazoori Raagis of Darbar Sahib performed kirtan (recitation of religious hymns). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the holy book illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

India Tv - Amritsar: Devotees arrive at Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020. 

Image Source : PTI

Amritsar: Devotees arrive at Harmandir Sahib on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020. 

Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres, and their courage and kindness are remarkable, he tweeted.

"The Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji illuminates the entire world with its pure teachings.

"Inspired by it, Sikhs globally have done pioneering service in several spheres.

Their courage and kindness are remarkable.

May the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji keep guiding humanity forever," the prime minister tweeted.

India Tv - Amritsar: Harmandir Sahib illuminated on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020.

Image Source : PTI

Amritsar: Harmandir Sahib illuminated on the occasion of 416th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X