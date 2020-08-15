Ghaziabad Police arrests 2 for faking their own kidnapping

Image Source : GHAZIABAD POLICE Ghaziabad police arrest 2 for faking their own kidnapping

Ghaziabad police has arrested 2 people for faking their own kidnapping. As per reports, the two planned the fraud in the lust of Rs 23,78,000, which have since been recovered. Under the supervision of SSP Kalanidhi Naithani Operation 420 Ghaziabad was launched and strict action has been taken against the two culprits.

The wife of one of the two persons, who were supposedly kidnapped, had filed a complaint in the Vijay Nagar police station about her missing husband. Meanwhile, Vikas Jain, owner of Ankit Vineet Steel Company, also complained to the police that one of the employees of his firm had disappeared with 23,78,000 of the firm's money. He also informed the police that the mobile number of the employee was switched off.

After investigation, it was found that Dinesh and Pappu, conspired to kidnap the former in lust of a big sum of Rs 23 lakh.

Both the culprits have been arrested for giving fake information.

Ghaziabad police have cracked down on criminals in the last few weeks in order to improve the law and order situation in the district.

