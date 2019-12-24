Ghaziabad administration to honour 57 peacemakers for pacifying violent mobs during anti-CAA stir

Image Source : PTI (PTI) Representational Image

The Ghaziabad administration has been examining CCTV footage to identify not merely trouble-makers but also peacemakers who tried to pacify violent mobs during the anti-CAA stir last week in the district and has decided to honour 57 such good samaritans, said district magistrate on Tuesday.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that while scanning CCTV footage, the administration found 57 persons pacifying violent and unruly mobs mobs etching to create trouble after the last Friday 'namaz' (prayers).

The administration has decided to facilitate them on Saturday, he said adding, the adminstration will also be putting up their posters on walls of various public offices, detailing their praiseworthy roles amid the protest against the changes in citizenship law.

Pandey said the district administration will also be putting up posters of miscreants, who were spotted causing mischiefs in the CCTV footage, on walls.

Police in the the violence-hit areas are arresting such miscreants and sending them to jail after producing them before the relevant courts, he said.

Pandey said the district administration has also decided to avail the services of 85 volunteers to keep extra vigil during the Friday prayers on possible trouble makers.

These volunteers will also keep a tab on rumour-monger in Murad Nagar, Loni, Pasonda, Niwari, Kaila Bhatta and other communally sensitive areas.