Buddha's birthplace Kapilavastu to get transaction zone for foreign tourists soon

To facilitate the exchange of foreign currency by tourists, a transaction zone will be set up in Kapilavastu along the Indo-Nepal border soon, Uttar Pradesh government officials said here on Monday.

Siddharthnagar District Magistrate Deepak Meena said members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee visited the district recently to discuss the development of facilities under the Buddha Circuit.

According to Meena, the team in its report pointed out the difficulties that tourists coming from abroad face in exchanging foreign currency and suggested setting up of a transaction zone and opening a branch of a nationalised bank for their convenience.

Around 300 tourists from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Japan and Cambodia visit the Kapilavastu Stupa every day.

