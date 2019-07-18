Image Source : PTI Five Buddha statues vandalised in Nepal

Five Buddha statues have been vandalised by unknown people near Lumbini, the birth place of Lord Buddha in southwest Nepal, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Tilottama Municipality of Rupandehi district near Lumbini, 265 km from Kathmandu.

Some unknown people vandalised the statues along the road section adjoining Naya Mill near Shankar Chok, the police said.

The statues in sitting posture were constructed with cement, limestone and sand. Each of the statues weighed over 120 kg, they added.

The act of destruction was an attempt to damage the social and religious harmony in the area, according to local residents.

Meanwhile, Nepali Congress leader Balkrishna Khand has demanded strong action against them.

According to the mayor of the municipality, Bashudev Ghimire, authorities are probing the incident.

Earlier, Tilottama Municipality had placed 22 Buddha statues along the road section.

Lumbini is the Buddha's birthplace, one of the world's most important spiritual sites and attracts Buddhist pilgrims from around the world.

