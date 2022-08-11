Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
Gautam Adani gets 'Z category' security after Home Ministry acts on IB report

Gautam Adani will have more than 30 army personnel in his security given by the Central government.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: August 11, 2022 8:20 IST
Gautam Adani Z security cover
Gautam Adani gets 'Z category' security

Highlights

  • The security to Adani was provided on the basis of a threat perception report received from the IB
  • Gautam Adani will himself bear the expenses of security granted to him
  • Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on August 4 reported a 76.48 per cent rise in consolidated profit

Gautam Adani has been provided 'Z category' security. The Central government's decision to grant security to the country's top industrialist comes on the basis of a report sent by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). 

According to sources in the Home Ministry, on the basis of the threat perception report received from the IB, Adani has been provided high-level security by the government for which he will himself bear its expenses.

According to sources, more than 30 army personnel will be deployed in the security given to India's top industrialist.

Earlier, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani were also been given 'Z' security by the Ministry of Home Affairs for which they are paying for its cost themselves.

Adani Enterprises profit rises 76 pc to Rs 469 crore in June quarter

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on August 4 reported a 76.48 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 468.74 crore for the first quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 265.60 crore in the year-ago period, AEL said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 41,066.43 crore from Rs 12,578.77 crore last year.

In a statement, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the group intends to leverage AEL's incubation strategy model.

AEL's high growth lays the foundation for the Adani Group to accelerate the continued development of new businesses like data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services, he said.

The company said Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem achieved sales volume of 264 MW while Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports) passenger movement rose 35 per cent to 16.6 million across seven airports.

Adani Road Transport Ltd has started construction activities in Azhiyur Vengalam, Kodad Khammam, Badakumari Karki and Panagarh Palsit road projects.

AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group.

(With inputs from agencies)

