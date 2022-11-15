WATCH | US President Joe Biden walks over to PM Modi before the start of G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PMO PM Modi, US President Joe Biden greet each other at G20 Summit in Indonesia.

PM Modi at G20 Summit: Before the start of the first session at G20 Summit opened in Bali, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden shared a warm hug and hold a brief interaction.

US President Joe Biden walked over to PM Modi before the start of the session.

There is a friendship between President Biden and PM Modi which is apparent, commented US State department Spokesperson Zed Tarar

As the summit began, PM Modi highlighted India's vision on food chain supply, fertilisers, energy security and clean energy among other issues.

The Prime Minister said that India's energy security holds importance as world's fastest growing economy and added that there shouldn't be any restrictions.

"India's energy-security is also important for global growth, as it's the world's fastest-growing economy.We must not promote any restrictions on supply of energy&stability in energy market should be ensured. India is committed to clean energy&environment," PM Modi said.

"By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition," he added.

